Melanie Martin, who is Aaron Carter’s fiancée?

Aaron Carter, a former pre-teen heartthrob, has been engaged to Melanie Martin for a little over a year.

The couple is engaged, and their first child was born on November 22nd.

Melanie Martin, a bartender and lash bar owner from Bulgaria, was born in the United States.

She is an Instagram brand ambassador and has dabbled in pornography.

Martin rose to prominence after she began dating rapper and singer Aaron Carter.

While Carter and Martin have been open about their relationship, it is unclear where the two met or when their relationship began.

Carter made his new relationship public for the first time in January 2020, when he posted a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“She loves me or she doesn’t, she woke me up from my nap but I’m not complaining,” he wrote at the time.

When the singer referred to the lash bar owner as his “wife” in February, he hinted that things were getting serious.

“Notice HER comes first,” he wrote. “Always put your woman’s needs ahead of your own selfish needs.”

That was something my father instilled in me from an early age.

Do what is right for your woman, and you will have a happy wife and a happy life.”

In June, the couple got engaged to show their love for each other.

In November 2021, Carter and Martin welcomed their first child together.

Carter took to Instagram to announce his son’s birth.

“After 13 hours of labor, I had to have an emergency C section, but my fiancée is doing fine.”

He wrote, “Thank you, Lord, and the incredibly sweet and loving staff here.”

“Prince is priceless, and I adore you, son.”

As I cry into the phone, your mother loves you.

This is me, my precious family, cutting his umbilical cord.”

“@missmelaniemartin, I’m so proud of you, hunny,” she continued.

You made it happen.

I adore you and am completely devoted to you.

God’s lovely blessings.”

The baby was given the name Prince Lyric by Carter and Martin.

Carter revealed Martin is pregnant with their first child in March 2021 by showing off positive pregnancy tests in a home video.

This is the couple’s rainbow baby, as they had previously miscarried.

Aaron shared a video on Instagram of his fiancee’s pregnancy test slowly showing a positive result, announcing that they were expecting their first child together.

“Alright, so this is the second one we’re testing,” the soon-to-be father-to-be said in the video as one pregnancy turned into a clear positive.

“Because the first one looked like this,” he explained, holding up a smudged positive pregnancy test.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Melanie says in the video.

You are able to…

