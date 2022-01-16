Melanie Martinez’s ‘Cry Baby’ Was Inspired By The Beatles

Melanie Martinez’s album Cry Baby delves into the dark side of childhood.

Martinez explained how listening to The Beatles’ songs as a kid influenced her music in an interview.

She also talked about how the Beatles influenced her musical tastes.

Martinez explained why childhood has had such a strong influence on her music in a 2015 interview with Nylon.

“Vintage children’s items like 1950s toys and Russian teddy bears have always appealed to me,” Martinez said.

“Pale pastel colors, that whole Japanese ‘Lolita’ theme,” Martinez said, referring to Lolita fashion, a Japanese style of dress named after Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel Lolita.

Cry Baby’s childhood theme, according to Martinez, helped to make her songs less obvious.

“People usually write songs about how they feel and it’s blatantly obvious, like ‘He broke up with me,’ and the song that comes out of it is called ‘Heartbroken,'” Martinez explained.

“I’ve always thought saying it in a different way was a lot more fun.”

“Training Wheels” is a song I wrote about being in love with someone and taking it to the next level by removing the training wheels.”

How the Carpenters’ Cover of The Beatles’ ‘Ticket to Ride’ Foreshadowed ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’

Martinez told HuffPost that when she wrote her album Cry Baby, she wasn’t thinking of any particular artist.

Regardless, she believes the album was inspired by a band she listened to as a teenager.

“I was raised on a lot of hip-hop and The Beatles when I was younger,” she recalled.

“I believe it has had a significant impact on my music.”

It’s lyrical, and the drum production is insane.”

Martinez went on to explain how The Beatles influenced her in an interview with Glamour.

She claims that the band instilled in her a passion for “wordy” music.

Furthermore, The Beatles encouraged her to use her songs to tell stories.

Paul McCartney Reacts to Elvis Presley Changing the Lyrics to The Beatles’ “Yesterday”

Cry Baby was a huge hit.

The album debuted at number one on the charts.

It reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for 143 weeks.

Martinez’s other albums did not chart for as long.

“Play Date,” one of the songs from Cry Baby, became…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.