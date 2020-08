Melanie Sykes slams Keith Lemon as she brands men ‘basic and limited’ during dating rant

MELANIE Sykes has hit out at Keith Lemon during a rant about men and dating.

The model and presenter, 50, slammed the Celebrity Juice host as “basic and limited” while discussing “disappointing” men.

Mel was previously married to Daniel Caltagirone between 2001 and 2009, while her second marriage to Jack Cockings ended in 2016.

She has also enjoyed romances with the likes of Steve Coogan, Jamie Theakston, Martin Kaymer and Olly Murs.

During a chat with Frank Magazine, Mel explained she felt “sorry” for British men as she let rip on the ITV2 star.

The TV personality said: “Sadly, in all realms of life, most men are pretty basic and disappointing.

“I feel a bit sorry for British men who have adopted the limited vocabulary of the television character Keith Lemon when talking about and to women.

“I would be surprised, and indeed it would be a miracle, if any of these men are actually getting laid.”

Mel has previously appeared on Celebrity Juice, where comedian Leigh Francis takes on the role of host Keith.

The mum-of-two, who split from Steve Coogan last year, has just landed a new £50,000 job, which will see her front the BBC’s Shop Well For Less series.

Mel will replace Steph McGovern, who has moved to Channel 4, to take up her role alongside One Show star Alex Jones.

The former Big Breakfast host is said to be “thrilled” with her new gig and TV comeback.

However, new episodes of the BBC One prime-time programme – which sees presenters visit families to test out cheaper alternatives to products – are currently on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun: “This is a big move for Mel and she is thrilled. It has all been signed and agreed – although everything is on hold for obvious reasons.

“But when she’s able to crack on with filming it will be a big TV comeback for her – and possibly the biggest thing she has done since Today with Des and Mel.”