Melanie Sykes speaks out for the first time about her ‘traumatic’ 2013 arrest, slamming ‘inappropriate’ cops.

MELANIE Sykes has spoken out for the first time about her arrest in 2013, describing how the cops seemed more interested in her showbiz career than her arrest.

The TV presenter was famously arrested seven years ago after being accused of assaulting ex-husband Jack Cockings.

Sykes denied the allegations and won her case to have her caution for common assault expunged from her record.

Sykes said she was “totally shocked” when two police officers arrived at her west London home on November 12, 2013 and said they were there to arrest her.

“It felt like I was out of my body.”

I’ve never had a run-in with the cops.

She told The New York Times, “I’m not a violent person – I’m not capable of it.”

Following an argument with Cockings, with whom she had been married for six months, the presenter locked herself in her kitchen.

Sykes claims that after she asked her then-husband to leave, he packed his belongings.

She had no idea, however, that he had called the cops and reported her for assaulting him.

While driving her home from the station, Metropolitan Police officers were interested in learning about Sykes’ showbiz career and inquired about working with her late co-host Des O’Connor, according to the publication.

“I was in the back of the car, having the most traumatic night of my life, trying to manage two cops who wanted to have a casual, fun conversation with me.”

“What are you supposed to do? You can’t tell the cop it’s an extremely inappropriate conversation because, well, I was scared.”

The TV star claimed she was not allowed to wait for an emergency babysitter to care for her two children from a previous marriage, Roman, 11, and Valentino, nine, who were left at home with Cockings while she was in police custody.

The officers, she felt, instinctively believed Cockings’ version of events.

The couple divorced in 2016, after they split up that night.