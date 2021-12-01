Melissa Forde is Rihanna’s best friend.

Melissa Forde is Rihanna’s BFF.

Rihanna’s best friend is MELISSA Forde, better known as M Dollas.

Rihanna’s massive hit Umbrella is said to have been inspired by her.

Melissa and Rihanna met in Barbados when they were both 14 years old, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

Melissa is frequently seen with Rihanna these days, whether they are attending a fashion event, doing photo shoots, or simply enjoying a vacation together.

Melissa is a gifted photographer, fashionista, and businesswoman.

Riri often uses the hashtag (hashtag)MTFPhotography to credit Melissa’s work.

According to Stylecaster, Melissa was once rumored to be working on a book about her and Rihanna’s exploits.

She has over 800,000 Instagram followers and in September 2021, she launched her own eyewear line.

Rihanna was honored with a National Hero award at Barbados’ independence ceremony on November 29, 2021.

Barbados officially severed its ties with the British monarchy after almost 400 years.

The country became a republic, and the country’s first President was sworn in.

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, honored Rihanna during the ceremony on Monday evening.

Melissa was in attendance at the ceremony and took to Instagram to celebrate her best friend’s achievement by posting photos with her.

She wrote in the caption:

“I got to witness history last night and this morning with the Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a living legend and a living National Hero for Barbados!!!

“WOW God is the greatest and I’m proud I got to witness this incredible journey of yours @badgalriri may God continue to guide bless and protect you!” “I had the opportunity to grow and am still growing with a living National Hero and Ambassador for my country Barbados who also happens to be my best friend!! WOW God is the greatest and I’m proud I got to witness this incredible journey of yours @badgalriri may God continue to guide bless and protect you!”

“This is such an honor for us, sis!”

Fans have speculated that Rihanna is pregnant after seeing footage from the Barbados ceremony commemorating the country’s first-ever presidential inauguration.

Many people have claimed that Rihanna has a visible baby bump in photos from the inauguration ceremony in Barbados.

While no official confirmation has been made, many users have taken to social media to speculate on whether Rihanna is expecting a child.

“Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A(dollar)AP Rocky,” one verified user wrote.

Thousands of people have retweeted and liked the tweet, but there is no evidence to support the claims.

The singer and fashion mogul has been the subject of rumors before.

In 2019, rumors began to circulate that the actress was expecting a child.

“I don’t…,” she said in a Vogue interview when asked about the rumors.

