Melissa Gorga Weighs in on Teresa Giudice Possibly Dating Her “Hot Pool Boy” & That Shirtless Selfie

Anthony Delorenzo takes a mean mirror selfie. But despite his impressive abs and history with Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giuidice, it doesn’t sound like the two are going to become an item any time soon.

“He’s a good guy,” notes Giudice’s RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga in this clip from Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live. As she explained earlier, Anthony (AKA Tony “The Hot Pool Guy,” whose get-together with Giudice last December prompted romance buzz) is her husband Joe Gorga‘s childhood friend and maintains a similarly platonic relationship with her sister-in-law.

“I would love for her to end up with Tony,” Gorga tells host Andy Cohen. “But I honestly don’t think that that’s going to happen.” What does she make of the shirtless selfie, then?

“I think they’re both single right now,” the Bravo personality continues. “So, they’re just like of like, ‘Hey, look at me.’ ‘Well, look at me.'”

RHONJ audiences have met Tony—the contractor responsible for building Giudice’s backyard pool—before, but he resurfaced in a different light during last night’s new episode.

Amid Joe Giudice‘s 2019 detention at a Pennsylvania ICE facility, season 10’s latest installment saw his wife (the two eventually separated following Joe’s deportation last year) weathering demeaning comments from her longtime spouse while painstakingly planning to visit him in custody.

Viewers learned all this while the mother of four spent a tumultuous weekend at Jackie Goldschneider‘s Hampton house with her RHONJ cast mates. The subject of a forthcoming divorce between Teresa and Joe arose several times throughout the trip. A conversation about her “type” at dinner with Goldschneider, Gorga and Margaret Josephs inevitably led to questions about “the hot pool guy,” who Giudice emphasized was just her friend.

But a follow up inquiry from Josephs about whether he was attractive or not encouraged Giudice to reveal their latest text exchange, which pictured Tony flaunting his chiseled physique in a bathroom mirror selfie. Also, they dated in high school!

“Did he send that to you?!” Gorga gasped. “This is making me uncomfortable for some reason. Teresa, put the phone away!”

Gorga also appeared on E!’s Pop of the Morning Wednesday, during which she shared that Giudice is not currently dating anyone. That said, “I’m sure [Teresa is] going to start dating soon,” she went on. “I’m going to push her to date.”

