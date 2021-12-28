Melody Holt on Never Taking Martell Back – ‘I’d Rather Die Alone’ on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Melody Holt on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Melody Holt on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Melody Holt on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville

Melody Holt on Never Taking Martell Back in ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ – ‘I’d Rather Die Alone’

Melody Holt is enjoying her newfound freedom following her divorce from her longtime husband Martell.

The star of Love and Marriage: Huntsville says she is finally free of the drama and emotional rollercoaster that her marriage has experienced in recent years as a result of Martell’s cheating scandal.

Melody, for one, isn’t looking back.

She explained why she’ll never take Martell back in a recent interview.

Melody responded to fans who want her and Martell to give their marriage another chance on her YouTube channel, Heavenly Kimes of Married to Medicine.

It’s not an option, according to Melody.

Melody Holt Admits to Terminating Pregnancy Due to Marital Issues With Her Ex On 'Love and Marriage: Huntsville,' Melody Holt Admits to Terminating Pregnancy Due to Marital Issues With Her Ex

“That’s not something I’m interested in, and it’s not something I’d ever be interested in,” she explained.

“I’d rather die alone than be with Martell.”

And I don’t say that to offend you; I don’t want you to think I’m trying to be cruel, but it’s the truth.”

Melody went on to say that she’d never give her ex another chance because of the continued disrespect and betrayal she’d received from him.

“Why would you want to be with someone like that when they do so much and show you their character, their lack of morals, integrity, and other things like that? It’s just not something that even crosses my mind.”

“To tell you the truth, it doesn’t,” she said.

Many viewers were perplexed as to why Melody continued her five-year relationship with Martell.

Melody claims that when she found out about Martell’s affair, he had already been seeing the other woman for two years.

She told Showbiz in an interview that infidelity was the first major stumbling block in her marriage, and that she wanted her marriage to work in the end.

Melody Holt of ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Explains Why She Filed For Divorce From Martell

During a conversation with Dr.

She also claimed that Martell is a master manipulator who led her to believe that he’d be faithful and not cheat again, Heavenly Kimes.

“I’ve learned that some people are really good at lying and manipulating you,” she said.

“They have the ability to persuade you to believe what they say is true.

