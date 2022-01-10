The Melrose Place Cleanser and Body Crème from OUAI are the Answers to Your Winter Skin Prayers.

These launches will rock your world if you can’t get enough of the brand’s bestselling fragrance.

We sometimes wonder if OUAI is listening in on us because every time they release a new product, it’s exactly what we’re looking for.

And now, with the release of a new body cleanser and cream in the brand’s iconic Melrose Place scent, they’ve answered our prayers once more!

The Melrose Place Cleanser will leave you feeling fresh, clean, and soft, in addition to making it harder to get out of the shower due to its intoxicating scent.

It contains rosehip oil, vitamins A and C, as well as a gentle cleansing system and jojoba oil, all of which help to maximize hydration and brighten skin.

Melrose Place Body Crème, which contains nourishing cupuaçu butter, hydrating coconut oil, and squalane to lock in moisture and give skin a radiant finish, goes well with the cleanser.

We’ve only been using the cleanser and cream for a few days, but we’ve already received a few compliments on our scent—which is saying a lot considering we’re all masked up! Aside from the fragrance, our skin continues to look and feel hydrated and smooth despite the cold.

If your skin is in need of some TLC, the Melrose Place Cleanser and Body Crème are now available on Ouai.com! However, if you have a Sephora gift card, set your alarms for tomorrow when the Melrose Place Cleanser and Body Crème launches at the beauty retailer.

As previously stated, this vegan cleanser contains a gentle cleansing system, rosehip oil, and vitamins A and C to soften and hydrate skin without leaving a residue.

After you’ve finished showering, use the body cream to lock in moisture and give your skin some extra TLC. It’s made with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and squalane, all of which promote hydrated, glowing skin.

