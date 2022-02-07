Members of the Kardashian-Jenner Family React to Kylie Jenner’s Second Baby’s Birth

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner Family React to Kylie Jenner’s Second Child’s Birth

Kylie Jenner’s family members have had the sweetest reactions to the birth of her second child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, February 6.

“2222,” the 24-year-old new mother of two captioned a picture of her newborn baby’s tiny hand in her own.

Travis Scott reacted to the post with a blue heart emoji and six brown hearts.

In August, Us Weekly confirmed that the Life of Kylie alum was expecting her first child.

The following month, the Los Angeles native shared a photo of her growing belly on Instagram.

In September, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared photos of her positive pregnancy test as well as ultrasound images.

To break the news, she had Stormi, her and the rapper’s 3-year-old daughter, give one to Kris Jenner.

On the social media post, the 66-year-old talent manager wrote, “Crying all over again.”

“What an incredible blessing and gift God has bestowed upon you!!!!”

Kim Kardashian said she was “crying” over the news, while Kendall Jenner said, “I can’t handle it,” Khloé Kardashian said, “Awwww,” and Kourtney Kardashian left prying hands and heart emojis.

Kendall, 26, told Jimmy Fallon that same month that she wasn’t surprised by the news, explaining, “I wasn’t really shocked because I felt like it could happen any day now, but I was excited.”

It was thrilling.

It’s just a lucky break.”

While the Kylie Skin founder kept her first pregnancy a secret in 2017, she kept showing her baby bump progress to her Instagram followers this time around.

In an October social media post, the makeup mogul captioned, “Growing.”

The Kylie Baby creator wore a leather look for a “date night” the following month.

During her second pregnancy, she and Scott were “closer” than ever before, according to a source close to the on-again, off-again couple, who began dating in 2017, split in 2019, and have been open about their coparenting relationship ever since.

“The baby has unquestionably brought them closer together,” the source said at the time.

“She’s overjoyed for her loved ones.”

Travis is absolutely ecstatic.

This is something they’ve both wanted for a long time.”

Another source explained that the couple has maintained an “unconventional” relationship.

Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner’s 2nd Baby’s Birth