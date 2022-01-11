Memphis Colby, daughter of American Pickers star Danielle Colby, flaunts her butt in a thong swimsuit to promote her OnlyFans campaign.

Memphis Colby, the daughter of American Pickers star Danielle Colby, flaunts her butt in a thong swimsuit to promote her OnlyFans campaign.

To promote her raunchy OnlyFans Instagram account, the 20-year-old posed with her back to the camera.

Memphis displayed the backless detail of her printed one-piece by posing with her arms in the air.

The steamy photo was shared on Instagram by the daughter of American Pickers star Danielle, 46, who captioned it with a strawberry emoji and the words “Beach days.”

Memphis has posed topless in the bath and stripped completely naked in the past to promote her X-rated page.

Meanwhile, Danielle shared a rare photo of herself and Memphis last month, revealing that after months of traveling, she’s been focusing on getting “healthy and balanced.”

“The last three months have been CRAZY busy with travel.

“I don’t feel like I’ve had a chance to just settle in and decompress in a while, hence my social media silence,” she wrote.

“I’ve been trying to stay healthy and balanced while working hard to get my OF page up and running (the link is in my bio if you want to check it out).

“Being on the road for long periods of time can be exhausting.

But getting to see my family is the absolute highlight.

“It’s been incredible getting to spend time with everyone; @lolahbearxo just flew back to the United States from Puerto Rico.”

“I can’t believe she’ll be 21 this year! I can’t wait to celebrate her big day with her soon,” Danielle continued.

Danielle and her ex-husband Chad Cushman have a son, Miles, who is 25 years old.

Danielle married French designer Alexandre De Meyer in 2015, following her divorce from Chad.

Two years later, however, the couple divorced.

The Sun reported in July that the TV personality divorced Alexandra quietly and is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch.

Danielle is best known for her role as a picker on the History Channel’s American Pickers.

Mike Wolfe, 57, the TV personality’s costar, confirmed the departure of longtime star Frank Fritz, 55, from the series last summer.

