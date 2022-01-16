Memphis Colby, daughter of American Pickers star Danielle Colby, wears tight jeans and a crop top in a new video to show off her curves.

In a new video, Memphis Colby, daughter of American Pickers star Danielle Colby, flaunts her curves in tight jeans and a crop top.

In a recent TikTok video, Memphis showed off her bare stomach.

The mother of the TikTok star is known for her role in the History Channel show American Pickers.

Danielle’s daughter’s long brunette hair was combed into two pigtails.

“How come I can’t wear jeans anymore?” she enquired.

Memphis imitated Jennifer Tilly’s lines from Seed of Chucky while wishing her jeans were looser around her thighs: “How come I don’t get any good roles anymore?”

“How come no one believes me?”

“Lovers do exist,” the text read.

Memphis leaned in close and lip-synced Chucky’s response, “Nice t**s.”

“Oops, sorry,” the caption said, along with the hashtag (hashtag)boostofhope.

Memphis recently flaunted her butt while modeling a stunning red thong swimsuit.

Her arms were raised in the air in the Instagram photo.

The model then flaunted her printed one-piece’s backless detail.

“Beach days,” she captioned the photo, along with a strawberry emoji.

Memphis has previously used explicit images to promote her X-rated page.

She has previously stripped down completely naked and posed topless in the bath.

Danielle, on the other hand, recently shared a rare photo of herself with Memphis on social media.

After months of traveling, the American Pickers host revealed she had been focusing on getting “healthy and balanced.”

“The last three months have been absolutely JAM-PACKED with travel,” she wrote.

I haven’t had a chance to relax and unwind in a while, which explains my social media silence.”

“I’ve been trying to stay healthy and balanced while working hard to get my OF page up and running (the link is in my bio if you want to check it out).”

“Being on the road for long periods of time can be exhausting.

But getting to see my family is the absolute highlight.”

“I can’t believe she’ll be 21 this year! I can’t wait to celebrate her special day with her soon,” Danielle exclaimed.

Danielle has a 25-year-old son with her ex-husband Chad Cushman, in addition to their daughter.

Danielle married French designer Alexandre De Meyer in 2015, after divorcing Chad.

Two years later, however, the couple divorced.

The Sun reported in July 2021 that the television personality had quietly divorced Alexandra and is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch.

