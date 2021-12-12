Meng’er Zhang of Shang-Chi Talks About Her Surprising Post-Credits Scene and Xialing’s MCU Future

Meng’er Zhang talks about her unexpected post-credits scene and Xialing’s MCU future in Shang-Chi.

The Ten Rings will make a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of Marvel’s most recent breakout stars will lead the criminal organization.

This summer, Meng’er Zhang made her big screen debut as Xialing, the titular hero’s tough sister, in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Despite being a feature film newcomer, Zhang quickly became a fan favorite among Marvel fans, and everyone is looking forward to seeing what she and Xialing do next in the franchise.

In Shang-Chi, the final post-credits scene shows Xialing remaking her father’s Ten Rings organization in her own image, and the message at the end of the scene confirms that the organization will return to the franchise.

Zhang spoke with ComicBook.com about the Shang-Chi home release, and she discussed that surprising scene, as well as how she missed the news of her own character’s return the first time she saw it.

“I didn’t even know the scene made the film or where they put the scene in when we shot it,” Zhang explained.

“I had no idea, and I was ecstatic to see it on the big screen.”

I was so excited that I missed the first sign that said “The Ten Rings Will Return.”

It was something I had overlooked.”

In the credits, Xialing is joined by her friend Jon Jon and Razor Fist, the villain who fought as her father’s right-hand man.

“Xialing sits on the throne with Razor Fist and Jon Jon by her side in the end credits scene.”

“I think whatever comes next is going to be very interesting,” Zhang said.

She went on to say that the scene shows that Xialing and Razor Fist “built some trust” during the final battle, and she’s excited to see how their relationship develops from there.

“I have no idea what they’re planning for the future.”

“I’m really into it as well,” she continued.

“I can’t seem to get all those questions out of my head.”

How did Xialing train in her father’s compound? How did she start a fight club in Macau on her own? How did she meet Jon Jon and what is their story?”

