Meredith Marks, 49, of RHOSLC, appears to be ‘unrecognizable’ in new photos, with shocked fans claiming she ‘looks like a Kardashian.’

MEREDITH Marks stunned fans with a series of ‘unrecognizable’ new Instagram photos, with some even claiming she ‘looks like a Kardashian.’

The new look for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star coincided with her ongoing feud with Jen Shah.

Meredith, 49, showed off a new look on her Instagram page on Saturday.

She sat in a leather armchair, wearing a glistening full-length gown and a ring on nearly every finger.

The reality star captioned the picture, “Saturday vibe.”

Fans said she looked “unrecognizable” in the comments section, comparing her to members of another reality TV family, the Kardashians.

One person commented, “You should have worn that to the reunion,” and many others agreed.

“Kendall Jenner?” someone else enquired.

When the look was shared on Reddit, more people were enamored with it, though some questioned the glow-up.

“Meredith Marks looking 25!” wrote the original poster.

“Ma’am, you don’t look like that!!” exclaimed one commenter.

“Meredith Kardashian,” one person wrote, “looks like a mix of Khloe and Kendall.”

“Her posting this, especially after Jen’s Facetune joke in the recent episode is just… I don’t understandddd,” a fourth candidly commented.

Despite the fact that the photo was reused from a 2020 post, it appeared to be more popular than her reunion look, according to another Reddit user.

Meredith attended the RHOSLC reunion wearing a light blue pant suit with large feathered sleeves.

Fans don’t always love it when she wears a feathered look, which could explain the comments.

The reality star’s new photos were released amid her ongoing feud with Jen Shah, 47, who is facing fraud charges.

Jen is charged with fraud and was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of participating in a (dollar)5 million telemarketing scheme.

The Bravo star faces 30 years in prison after being charged with defrauding “vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people” in a wire fraud scheme.

Jen and Meredith have a history of feuding, as they did during a dinner party on an episode of the show in August.

Whitney Rose shared her suspicions that Meredith was involved in Jen’s arrest during the meal.

“It appears that you may have had something to do with Jen’s indictment,” Whitney speculated.

Jen then charged up to Meredith and screamed in her face, “I swear to God, Meredith, if you have anything to do with the s**t charges against me, you’re f**king disgusting.”

Jen jabbed her finger enragedly…

