Meredith Marks Issues Statement Regarding Jennie Nguyen’s Offensive Social Media Posts on ‘RHOSLC’

Meredith Marks Issues a Statement Regarding Jennie Nguyen’s Offensive Social Media Posts on ‘RHOSLC’

Meredith Marks is the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star to criticize Jennie Nguyen’s racially charged social media posts.

The entrepreneur issued an Instagram statement condemning the offensive posts.

“Please use your voice to speak out against what is wrong and to amplify those who are not being heard,” said the statement.

“There is no place for hatred in this world.”

“We are all human beings, and we all deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Meredith Marks (@meredithmarks) shared this.

