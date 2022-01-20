Meredith Marks, of ‘RHOSLC,’ calls Jennie Nguyen’s offensive posts ‘vile.’

Meredith Marks, of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ calls Jennie Nguyen’s offensive posts ‘vile.’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks is calling out her co-star Jennie Nguyen.

After her Facebook posts were leaked on social media, the latter is facing significant backlash.

Nguyen shared conspiracy theories about George Floyd in the posts and made harsh anti-Black statements by reposting memes.

The fallout from the leak has been massive, and now her co-star Meredith Marks is breaking her silence and speaking out about it.

Marks is the first member of the RHOSLC cast to speak out about Nguyen’s controversial Facebook posts.

The Bravo star took to Twitter to respond to the criticism, beginning the conversation with a cryptic “vile” tweet.

Marks didn’t say what she was talking about, but fans assumed she was referring to her co-star.

“Stop being racist against Asians,” a fan of RHOSLC tweeted to Marks.

The reality TV star read the tweet and responded, “Never have been and never will be.”

In fact, I adore Asian culture and have traveled extensively throughout the continent.”

Another RHOSLC fan asked Marks to “say more than that,” to which the Bravo star replied, “Not allowed [right now], but yes, I have a lot more to say about a lot of things.”

The backlash that Nguyen received on social media prompted her to issue a statement and address the offensive posts.

She posted on Instagram, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today.”

“I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since realized how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

It’s why I deleted that account over a year ago and why I’m still trying to learn about different points of view.

I regret those posts and apologize profusely for the hurt they caused.”

Despite the fact that Nguyen had left the comments open, she disabled them minutes later and didn’t…

Vile — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) January 20, 2022

Never have been and am not. In fact I love Asian culture and have spent much time all over Asia — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) January 20, 2022