Meredith Marks of RHOSLC responds to Mary Cosby’s racially charged remarks about Jennie Nguyen.

Meredith Marks of RHOSLC responds to Mary Cosby’s racially charged comments about Jennie Nguyen.

Meredith Marks of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live-tweeted the January episode.

“It’s not ok to imitate someone’s accent,” Mary Cosby said in the second episode, referring to Mary Cosby’s mockery of Jennie Nguyen.

Same shocking behavior in the new year.

In the month of January,

Mary Cosby was chastised in the second episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for making racially insensitive comments about co-star Jennie Nguyen’s facial features in the previous episode.

“I didn’t mean any harm by that,” Mary said when Jennie confronted her about the references to her “slanted eyes.”

For example, it’s a compliment to me.”

Mary referred to Jennie’s skin tone as “yellow” in the previous episode, and on Jan.

The accent of a Vietnamese-American was imitated in the second episode.

“You’re an adult, take some responsibility,” Jennie explained.

There is a lot of anti-Asian sentiment in the world right now.

Accept responsibility for what you say.”

“I will never walk down that road,” Mary eventually apologized.

“Please accept my condolences.”

Fans of Mary’s friend and fellow cast member Meredith Marks, on the other hand, took to social media to criticize her for not intervening.

“It’s not ok to imitate someone’s accent,” Meredith later tweeted, adding, “I later talked to Mary one-on-one in the hopes that would be productive.”

I also made certain that Jennie was aware of my support.

(hashtag)rhoslc, please be patient.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo on Sundays at 9 p.m., and you can watch it on Peacock at any time.

