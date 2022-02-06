Meri Brown may have helped Kody pursue Robyn Brown to benefit her own marriage, according to a book excerpt from ‘Sister Wives.’

Meri Brown might have helped Kody pursue Robyn Brown to benefit her own marriage, according to a book excerpt from ‘Sister Wives.’

For several seasons, Sister Wives has focused on Meri and Kody Brown’s deteriorating marriage.

Their demise was notable because they appeared to have a strong partnership in the early seasons.

Becoming Sister Wives, the family’s book, tells a different story.

According to an excerpt, Meri Brown was ecstatic about the addition of Robyn Brown because she believed it would help her own marriage.

Meri Brown was with Kody the night he met Robyn Brown, his fourth wife.

Meri has often claimed credit for bringing the two together in the first place.

When it comes to discussing their early marriage, both Kody and Robyn have expressed apprehension.

Meri was adamant from the start that she was certain.

Meri often glossed over the state of her own marriage at the time in her recounting of events.

Meri revealed in the family’s book, Becoming Sister Wives, that she and Kody were at a low point in their relationship when he met Robyn for the first time.

They were out on a date the night they met Robyn, hoping to reignite their romance.

Kody and Meri kept their early attraction a secret as well.

Some fans believe Meri took advantage of the secret nature of the meeting.

Some fans are questioning whether Meri thought bringing another wife into the family would help her relationship with Kody, based on a book excerpt shared by a Reddit user.

It’s difficult to say if Meri felt the same way when she and Kody first met Robyn.

Nonetheless, the excerpt reads as if Meri relished the opportunity to keep a little secret from her husband.

Fans of Sister Wives were quick to point out that the excerpt implied Meri was attempting to curry favor with her husband by positioning herself closer to him than Janelle and Christine Brown.

It’s impossible to say whether this was due to insecurity, actual marital problems, or Janelle and Christine’s friendship.

While the book excerpt can be interpreted in a variety of ways, some fans believe Meri tried to use her relationship with Robyn to help her own marriage.

If that was her intention, it appears to have backfired, as Sister Wives viewers have speculated for seasons that Robyn Brown completely changed the dynamics of the family.

In fact, some claim that Robyn is to blame for the majority of the…

