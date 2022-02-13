Meri Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ buys herself flowers for Valentine’s Day — ‘Sometimes You Just Gotta Bring Your Own Sunshine,’ she says.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown’s first wife, admits to buying flowers for herself on Valentine’s Day.

“Sometimes you just gotta bring your own sunshine,” she tells her Instagram followers.

Kody and Meri’s marriage is nothing more than a friendship, as discussed in part one of the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all.

Meri, on the other hand, believes there is a chance of returning to a “full marriage,” but Kody is adamant that it isn’t possible.

Kody stated that he has “zero chance” of returning to Meri’s previous marriage.

“There’s a double standard,” he said.

They are free to leave whenever they wish.

“I can’t,” Kody said when the host suggested he had emotionally “abandoned” Meri.

Meri later revealed that she and Kody haven’t had any sexual relations in over a decade.

In February of this year,

For Valentine’s Day, Meri made a video of herself giving herself flowers.

“Oh my gosh, someone sent me flowers!” she says in the video.

“Sometimes you just gotta bring your own sunshine! Happy Valentine’s Day!” Meri captioned the video after many of her fans told her she deserved more than a platonic marriage with Kody.

Many of Meri and Kody’s issues began after Kody legally divorced Meri in order to marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Meri felt even worse about her position as his first wife because they were having problems in their marriage before.

The marriage of Kody and Meri started to drift apart.

Meri began an online relationship with what she thought was a handsome, 40-something-year-old businessman named Sam Cooper during this time.

Meri discovered she had been catfished by a woman posing as Sam after an emotional affair.

While this was a big part of how Meri and Kody’s marriage started to fall apart, it wasn’t the cause of the breakup.

Kody hinted that something bigger was going on than the catfishing incident, but he didn’t elaborate.

