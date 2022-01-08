Meri Brown of Sister Wives reunites with Kody and Robyn for a birthday celebration after vowing to stick to strict covid rules.

MERI Brown got together with her husband Kody and sister-wife Robyn for a family birthday celebration, despite their strict covid house rules.

During the pandemic, the Sister Wives dad has devised a set of strict rules for his family, which has resulted in numerous arguments.

After nearly two years of strict covid restrictions, Meri, 50, was finally able to reunite with Kody, 52, and Robyn, 43.

While attending a birthday party at her family’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona, the reality star used Instagram Live to check in with her friends and fans.

Robyn came in to say hello during filming as Meri revealed the reason for their reunion.

“So, just in case some of you don’t know, this is Robyn Brown,” she joked to the camera.

The TV personality explained, “I’m here for Ariella’s birthday party.”

“This year’s Ariella’s birthday party was mermaids,” Robyn added.

Later in the video, Kody appeared to say hello to the audience.

Meri’s reunion was unusual because the patriarch of the Brown family has imposed strict rules in the wake of the covid pandemic.

The lengthy list of restrictions included using Lysol wipes to clean groceries and mail, as well as a two-week quarantine period after traveling or having visitors.

Kody’s demands have strained his relationships with his three wives and children, and he has threatened to “evict” two of his sons if they do not follow the rules.

The TLC star and his wife Janelle, 52, had an explosive argument over the boys’ socializing during the Thanksgiving holidays, which ended with Janelle telling him to “f**k off.”

He advised the mother of six to spend the holiday alone because her sons had been seeing too many people and were jeopardizing the health of everyone else.

Kody told her to “respect” the “big picture” of his rules, but she refused, saying, “You know, f**k off,” before storming away.

They also fought over Janelle’s housemates Gabriel, 20, and Garrison, 23.

They should move out, according to the enraged father, because they had broken his Covid rules and he wouldn’t be able to go over if they stayed at Janelle’s.

Garrison is saving money to buy a new house, but due to the rising cost of real estate in Flagstaff, he can’t afford one yet, according to Janelle.

Garrison needed to figure out his problems on his own, Kody retorted.

“I tolerated a lot for a very long time until I realized that I was being lied to or…,” the TLC star confessed in his confessional.

