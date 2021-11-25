Meri Brown of Sister Wives reveals if her husband Kody is dating a new woman after their divorce from Christine.

Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives, reveals if her husband Kody is dating a new woman after their divorce.

Meri Brown of SISTER Wives debunked rumors that Kody Brown was looking for a new wife after Christine relocated to Utah.

Meri recently stated that she is “done” with her polygamist husband.

Meri, 50, rushed to defend Kody, 52, in a shady chat thread that surfaced on the Instagram account @withoutacrystalball.

“Who wants to bet Kody has another wife lined up?” wrote a fan in the thread.

Meri, Kody’s first polygamist wife, was quick to retort, “Lol you’d lose!”

Fans erupted in laughter in response to the witty remark.

“Why does Meri defend a man who has treated her so badly???” one person wondered.

“I’m pretty sure Meri would be the last to know,” another speculated, while a third stated, “I’ve always thought he’ll dump them all for Robyn.”

“Riiight, just like Christine wasn’t leaving,” one user wrote.

“Wasn’t Meri just saying she had no relationship or conversation with Kody?” a third added.

“How could she possibly know what he’s planning?”

Meri and Kody, who married in 1990, have been legally divorced for many years, in order for Kody to adopt Robyn Brown’s three children from a previous marriage.

However, they remained in a spiritual union.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that their relationship is “all fake.”

“She and Kody have had no relationship — it’s all a ruse,” the insider claimed.

“They’re basically together for the sake of television.”

After months of speculation, Christine, his third wife, confirmed their divorce on November 2.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Christine expressed her desire to return to Utah on the TLC reality show, which led to the divorce.

Because Kody was uninterested, his wife was forced to leave without him.

Kody has been chastised for insisting on building his own mansion on the Arizona property away from his wives.

He explained how he divided their (dollar)820,000 Arizona land purchase into five parcels in the season premiere.

Meri and Christine will be building homes on two-acre lots, while their wives Janelle and Robyn will be getting four-acre lots.

Another two-acre lot with a pond is still available.

Kody’s wives were taken aback when he revealed that he would be building on the property.

“I want to make five lots and…” he said in the season premiere.

