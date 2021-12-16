Meri Brown of Sister Wives says she and Kody Brown are just “friends” at this point and recalls feeling “lonely” during COVID-19.

Meri Brown of Sister Wives says she and Kody Brown are just ‘friends’ right now and recalls feeling ‘lonely’ during COVID-19.

Getting through the difficult times.

Meri Brown reflected on the most difficult aspect of quarantining by herself in the midst of her and Kody Brown’s tumultuous relationship.

Meri, 50, says of her favorite hike in Flagstaff, Arizona, during an exclusive sneak peek from the Sunday, December 19, episode of Sister Wives, “This is one of the things I like doing, kind of getting away from it all.”

“We have COVID, I’m running two businesses, and we’re quarantining ourselves from each other.”

Meri, Kody’s first wife, says, “As a family, we haven’t really spent much time together and it’s… weird,” as she takes in the natural beauty of her surroundings.

She admits that being alone has been “lonely” during her confessional.

“I just miss my family,” she says through tears at one point.

Meri has had it tougher than the other wives, according to Kody, 52, who shares daughter Mariah, 26, with Meri.

Meri and Kody married in 1990 and welcomed Janelle Brown and Christine Brown into their family in 1993 and 1994, respectively.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown married in 2010.

Christine, 49, announced in November that she and Kody, who had been married for more than 20 years, had divorced.

“One of the main benefits of plural marriage, in my opinion, is that no one in the family would ever experience true loneliness,” Kody says to the camera.

“That isn’t necessarily true, given how things have played out for our family.”

“I’m not in a relationship with Meri where I’m going to talk to her every day.”

Meri and Kody have been together for more than 30 years, but their relationship has been rocky for a while now. They legally separated in 2014 so Kody could adopt Robyn’s children from a previous marriage.

Meri noticed how they’ve changed as a couple as she spent more and more time alone due to their ongoing health crisis.

“Kody and I — we had a recent conversation that basically came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she says in the teaser.

“I guess I’m hoping for a little bit more.”

The California native goes on to explain her dissatisfaction.

