Meri Brown of Sister Wives says she is ‘happy’ and ‘loves her life’ following her husband Kody and Christine’s shocking divorce.

Meri Brown of Sister Wives says she is ‘happy’ and ‘loves her life’ following the shocking split of her husband Kody and Christine.

Despite her family’s recent changes, Meri Brown said she entered the new year feeling “happy” and “loving life.”

After the shocking news that her husband Kody Brown and fellow sister wife Christine, 49, had divorced, she sent a positive message to fans.

Meri took to Instagram to share a video of her mood for the new year as she bid farewell to 2021.

“You know, you can watch me, mock me, block me, or join me,” she lip-synced to the quote.

You won’t be able to stop me, though.”

Meri went on to say that she felt the same way about her personal and professional lives.

The 50-year-old went into greater detail in the caption about how strong and uplifted she’s been feeling recently.

“I have personal and professional objectives.

My life is wonderful.

She began by saying, “I’m happy.”

“I’m going to keep doing me because THAT’S what makes me happy,” the Sister Wives star continued.

“Y’all, it’s about being me, my authentic self, living by my set of values and standards, following my dreams and passions, and living a fulfilled life!”

“I challenge you this year to do the same!”

She later posted another message for the new year, saying, “2022 I’m ready.”

“It’s time to let go of the old and make room for the new.”

Meri’s fellow sister wife Christine finally revealed she’d left Kody after several tense months in November, after much speculation.

Following the split, she has been candid with fans, admitting that she has “good and bad” days.

She did say, though, that after calling it quits, she feels “like a much better person.”

Christine sold her Arizona home and relocated to a (dollar)1.1 million Utah duplex near her daughter.

Because the divorce had been “a long time coming,” she said she felt “like a much better person.”

Christine said she was in a “whole new world” and hoped she could stay “friends” with her ex for the sake of their youngest child, Truely, who is 11 years old.

“Because we’ve been still real high communicating with each other and stuff,” she continued.

Don’t get me wrong, there have been some good and bad days.”

“However, because we have children to raise, we still have a life together.”

The Sun exclusively revealed in October that the Sister Wives star had moved into a (dollar)1.1 million Utah duplex after selling her Arizona home with her ex-husband for (dollar)700,000.

Christine listed herself as a “single person” on the mortgage deed for her Arizona home.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.