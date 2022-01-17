Meri Brown of Sister Wives snubs Kody and his wives as she celebrates her 51st birthday with ‘favorite people,’ excluding family.

MERI Brown celebrated her 51st birthday with several friends over the weekend.

Her husband, Kody, and the other Sister Wives, on the other hand, were nowhere to be found.

Meri may be the next wife to leave the nest, according to fans.

The birthday girl revealed that her weekend celebration was “amazing,” but not what she had anticipated in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Things turned out a little differently than planned, but isn’t that just the way life goes sometimes?” she shared. “I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, sorely missed those who couldn’t make it, emotions were processed, plans were made, and ideas were created,” she said.

“51 isn’t a bad number.

2022, beware, I’m coming for you!!”

Meri shared a set of photos from her weekend celebration, which included a stay at a bed and breakfast in Southern Utah.

She posted a cryptic message alongside the happy photos, which included passages about being able to “conquer” any challenge:

“Meet Meri 5.1! The most recent model, more powerful, stronger, and capable of handling anything thrown at her.”

“She’s been around for a long time, but each iteration is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential.”

“She possesses greatness, abundance, and strength.”

She has visions, dreams, and objectives, and she is on track to achieve all of them, and then some.

“She is a woman who feels deeply, loves completely, and freely gives.

She’s all set to take the fight to the enemy!”

Since the Covid pandemic erupted, tensions in the Brown household have been fraying.

Meri cried on their reality show that “nobody is fighting for our family” because her husband Kody’s strict Covid rules kept the family and his three other wives apart.

During the pandemic, the family’s leader, Kody, has devised a set of serious guidelines, which has resulted in numerous disagreements.

A two-week quarantine after traveling or having visitors was included in the multi-page list of restrictions, which included wiping down groceries and mail with Lysol wipes.

Kody’s demands have strained his relationships with his three wives and children, and he has threatened to “evict” two of his sons if they do not follow the rules.

The TLC star and his wife Janelle, 52, had an explosive argument over the boys’ socializing during the Thanksgiving holidays, which ended with Janelle telling him to “f**k off.”

He advised the mother of six to spend the holiday alone because her sons had been seeing too many people and were endangering everyone else’s health.

“Respect,” Kody told her…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.