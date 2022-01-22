Meri Brown of Sister Wives takes a new selfie after spending her birthday with ‘favorite people,’ but not her husband Kody.

Meri Brown of Sister Wives posts a new selfie after celebrating her birthday with “favorite people,” but not her husband Kody.

Meri Brown of SISTER WIVES was all smiles in a new selfie after celebrating her birthday with her “favorite people,” but not with her husband Kody.

Meri turned 51 last week, and with Kody missing, fans wondered if Meri would be the next wife to leave the nest.

Meri reappeared in a selfie with a friend a week after her 51st birthday bash.

The two friends appeared to be sharing a sweet treat.

Meri smiled for the selfie as she leaned in close to Samantha.

They had a sweet tart and mini cupcakes in their hands.

“Grabbing sweets with this sweetie!” wrote her friend on the re-shared photo.

“Aww, I love you, dear friend!” Meri captioned the photo as she shared it to her own Instagram story.

With Kody still missing, fans are wondering if Meri has any intentions of following Christine’s lead.

Meri’s birthday celebrations were chronicled in a lengthy Instagram post.

The birthday girl described her weekend celebration as “amazing,” but not exactly what she had hoped for.

“Things turned out a little differently than we had planned, but isn’t that how life works sometimes?” she explained.

“I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, and those who couldn’t make it were sorely missed. Emotions were processed, plans were made, and ideas were created.”

“Number 51 isn’t a bad thing in the least.

2022, beware, I’m coming for you!!”

Meri shared photos from her weekend celebration, which included a stay at a bed and breakfast in Southern Utah.

She posted a cryptic message alongside the happy photos, which included passages about being able to “conquer” any challenge:

“Meet Meri 5.1! The most recent model, more powerful, stronger, and capable of handling anything thrown at her.

“She’s been around for a long time, but each new version is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, a little more influential.”

“She possesses the potential for greatness, wealth, and strength.

She has visions, dreams, and objectives, and she is on track to achieve all of them, and then some.

“She is a woman who feels deeply, loves completely, and freely gives.

She’s all set to take the fight to the enemy!”

Since the Covid pandemic erupted, tensions in the Brown household have been fraying.

Meri cried “nobody is fighting for our family” in a recent episode of their reality show as her husband Kody’s strict Covid rules kept the family and his three other wives apart.

During the pandemic, Kody, the family’s patriarch, has devised a set of strict guidelines, which has resulted in numerous disagreements.

The thing is…

