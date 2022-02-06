Meri Brown says she’s ‘not oblivious’ to her relationship with Kody Brown on ‘Sister Wives.’

Fans of Sister Wives have spent nearly the entire last two seasons wondering if Meri Brown is confused about her marriage’s state.

The mother of one has expressed an interest in rekindling her romance with Kody Brown.

Kody, for one, has made it clear that he has no interest in having a romantic relationship with her.

Meri has now taken to Instagram to reassure her fans and followers that she is “not oblivious” to her spiritual wedding.

Some fans are still baffled as to why she continues to live with the Browns.

In recent years, Kody Brown has been ruthless in his criticism of his first wife.

Following her catfishing scandal in 2015, Kody stated that he had no interest in rekindling their romance.

He’s even claimed that she “deceived” him early in their relationship and engagement.

Kody’s relationship with Meri Brown has been described as “amicable” and “distant” in recent years. In short, the couple, who are still spiritually married, don’t see each other often, speak rarely, and have no physical relationship.

Meri Brown is still a member of the Brown family, and some fans are baffled as to why.

Meri Brown took to Instagram to address her fans just days before the second Sister Wives tell-all episode aired on TLC.

There was a lot on the mind of the small business owner.

She had previously expressed her feelings, but she felt compelled to do so once more.

She promised fans that she was “not oblivious” to the state of her relationship in a lengthy caption.

Meri insisted that she understands her worth and value, despite viewers’ calls for her to be desperate, pathetic, and embarrassing.

Meri is being chastised for her decision to stay in her spiritual marriage despite Kody’s assurances that there is no chance of reconciliation.

Meri insists she isn’t in denial about the situation, but her words have further perplexed some fans.

They can’t help but wonder why she’s stuck in such a depressing relationship.

Fans can’t help but wonder why Meri stays if she understands the state of her marriage and Kody is being honest about his feelings.

Some Reddit users believe Meri is staying in Flagstaff to be closer to her family….

