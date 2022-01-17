Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives, embraces the ‘Newest Version’ of herself as she approaches 51: ‘Ready to Conquer’

Meri Brown of Sister Wives embraces her ‘Newest Version’ as she approaches 51: ‘Ready to Conquer’

Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives, debuted “Meri 5.1” on her 51st birthday to the delight of her fans.

“The newest version, the most up to date model, more powerful, stronger, and able to handle all that’s thrown at her,” the TLC star wrote alongside a carousel of selfies on Instagram on Sunday, January 16.

“She’s been around for a while, but each iteration is a little better, a little more dynamic, a little more energetic, and a little more influential.”

She is capable of greatness, wealth, and strength.”

“She’s got visions, dreams, and goals, and is on a trajectory to hit them all, and then some,” Kody Brown’s first wife continued.

She is a woman who feels deeply, loves completely, and freely gives.

She’s all set to take the fight to the enemy!”

Meri gushed about her “amazing” birthday weekend, which she admitted “turned out a little different than originally planned,” but she remained upbeat.

“I got to spend a few amazing days with some of my favorite people, and I sorely missed those who couldn’t make it,” she said on Sunday. “Emotions were processed, plans were made, and ideas were created.”

“Number 51 isn’t a bad thing in the least.

2022, beware!! I’m coming for you!!”

In 1990, the coauthor of Becoming Sister Wives married Kody, 53.

After more than two decades of marriage, the couple divorced to allow the Wyoming native to marry Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

Kody and Meri are still spiritually united, but their relationship has been rocky in recent years.

In February 2021, the salesman told Us Weekly exclusively, “Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time.”

“It’s been more about trying to dig ourselves out of the hole we’ve dug.”

… I’m hoping for some sort of communication to help things get better.

It’s been a long time and a difficult journey.”

Kody said at the time that he would never force any of his wives to stay in their plural family if they didn’t want to.

Kody is spiritually married to Janelle Brown, along with Meri and Robyn, 43.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown announced their engagement in November 2021.

