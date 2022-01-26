Meri Brown tells fans that she doesn’t ‘hate on Robyn,’ but that ‘Everyone Else Does.’

Meri Brown says she doesn’t ‘hate on Robyn,’ but ‘Everyone Else Does’ on ‘Sister Wives.’

Fans of Sister Wives have spent the last ten weeks riding the highs and lows of Season 16 of their reality show with the Brown family.

The season has been full of drama, culminating in at least two tell-all episodes.

But it’s not just happening on the screen.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown’s first wife, shared her recent travels on Instagram, and she told a fan that while he doesn’t “hate on Robyn,” everyone else does.

Kody’s fourth and legal wife, Robyn Brown, has never been a fan favorite.

Despite this, she appears to have lost the few fans she had during Season 16 of Sister Wives.

Throughout the seasons, viewers have witnessed the Brown family completely disintegrate.

Robyn and Kody Brown seem to take the brunt of the blame.

Robyn’s fans have long speculated that she wants to marry Kody in a monogamous relationship.

She appears to be on her way to achieving that goal.

Negative remarking and passive-aggressive behavior have also characterized the season.

Fans thought Robyn was slamming Ysabel Brown in one episode.

Robyn appeared to be pitting her children against the rest of the Brown family in another.

Fans have speculated that Christine Brown, Kody’s third wife, and Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, have a grudge against Robyn.

It’s possible that Kody’s first wife confirmed this.

On January 24, Meri took to Instagram to answer fan questions in the comments section.

Meri quickly responded to a fan who asked her not to be mean to Robyn.

She told the fan that she doesn’t “hate on Robyn,” but that “everyone else does,” and that all the negative press is unfounded because Robyn has a “good heart.”

Because Robyn’s name was never mentioned in Meri’s post, it’s unclear what the fan was referring to.

Robyn hasn’t appeared on Meri’s Instagram page in years.

In recent memory, the majority of the Brown family has failed to make her Instagram reel.

Fans are still curious about whether Meri meant “everyone else” when she said “everyone else” hates Robyn.

Meri isn’t likely to apologize or explain her remark anytime soon.

The answer will most likely be revealed in Sister Wives’ upcoming tell-all episodes.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.