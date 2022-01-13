‘Sister Wives’ star Meri Brown: How Many Children Does She Have?

How Many Children Does Meri Brown Have?

Kody Brown’s first wife is Meri Brown, the star of Sister Wives.

She struggled with infertility throughout her marriage.

How many children does the couple have in total?

Meri was introduced to Kody by one of his sisters in 1989.

Kody proposed to her on Christmas Eve 1989, after they got along swimmingly.

They married on April 21, 1990, the following year.

Their marriage was legal because Meri was Kody’s first wife.

In December 2014, Kody and Meri divorced so that he could marry his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her children.

Meri’s only biological child, Mariah Brown, was born on July 29, 1995.

Mariah is the youngest of Kody’s three children.

Despite having only one child of her own, Meri has seven sons and ten daughters from her three sister wives.

When Meri first married Kody, she had hoped to have at least eight children with him.

However, she was only able to conceive twice.

Meri had a miscarriage in 2007 after becoming pregnant for the first time in 1994 with her daughter Mariah.

When Meri was 41 years old, Kody and Meri considered using IVF to try for another child.

Robyn offered to be Meri’s surrogate mother after that.

Meri, on the other hand, turned down the proposal and accepted that she would only have one biological child.

Mariah started her studies at Westminster College in 2013 and finished four years later, in 2017.

While still in high school, Mariah became aware of her attraction to women.

In an episode of Sister Wives, Mariah and her sister revealed that they were lesbians.

Meri took some time to adjust to the news, but she eventually came to support Mariah’s choices, just like the rest of the family.

Mariah’s current boyfriend is Audrey Kriss.

They began dating in 2017, and on January 16, 2019, they got engaged.

In December of 2021, Audrey came out as transgender.

Mariah has always been supportive of Audrey, and the two are now happily married in Utah.

Meri and Kody’s tumultuous marriage will be explored further in Sister Wives Season 16.

Sister Wives airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery(plus).

