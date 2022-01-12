Meri claims she and Robyn are the only ones ‘fighting for the family’ in the ‘Sister Wives’ franchise.

Meri claims she and Robyn are the only ones ‘fighting for the family’ on ‘Sister Wives.’

Meri Brown, star of Sister Wives, believes she and Robyn Brown are the only wives in the family who are still “fighting for the family.” Janelle and Christine Brown are leaving for Utah for Thanksgiving, and Kody believes they are no longer “loyal” to him.

Meri decided to meet up with Robyn on the January 2nd episode of Sister Wives to clear the air after she joked about Robyn making up the coronavirus (COVID-19) rules.

Meri’s “friendship” with Kody was discussed by the sister wives, as well as the Thanksgiving plans.

“I tell you, Robyn,” Meri says, “the other day’s conversation made me so sad.”

We weren’t a family, for example.

“Everyone is ready to go their separate ways for the holidays.”

“And I’m like, ‘This isn’t the family I signed up for,'” she continued, “Everyone didn’t seem like they wanted it sitting there in that conversation.”

“When we were younger [and]when our kids were younger, we worked together,” Meri confesses to the cameras on Sister Wives.

It was a collaborative effort.

It’s been a long time.

You know, we started to feel really at ease just doing our own thing.”

“There’s like a wedge between us,” Robyn says to Meri, “but I felt like the idea of what I thought the family was, isn’t real or something.”

It was strange to say the least.

And it’s really hard.” Robyn wonders where the family’s “culture” of being there for one another has vanished.

“Nobody, I believe, except you and me, is fighting for our family right now,” Meri tells Robyn.

I’ll tell you about it.

I despise the fact that we are in this position and must fight for it.

But that’s how I feel about where we’re at right now.”

Instead of spending Thanksgiving with Kody, Christine and Janelle went to separate Thanksgiving dinners with their older children.

They both agreed that being with their older children while adhering to Kody’s strict coronavirus rules would be impossible.

Janelle and Christine’s decision to leave Flagstaff for the holidays hurt Kody.

Kody delivered a speech about the beauty of the people around him while sitting at the table with Meri, Robyn, and her five children.

“COVID has been such a strain on the family,” Kody says to the cameras.

And everyone at the table has been extremely accommodating to me…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.