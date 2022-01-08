Meri Gets Emotional Hugging Robyn’s Kids for the First Time During the COVID-19 Pandemic on ‘Sister Wives’

Meri Is Emotional Hugging Robyn’s Kids for the First Time During the COVID-19 Pandemic on ‘Sister Wives’

Meri Brown finally gets permission to visit Robyn’s house in the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 9th.

Meri finally hugs the youngest Brown children and becomes emotional in the touching clip.

Kody made it clear earlier this season that he will only stay with the wives who adhere to his strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules.

Robyn has been the only one who has complied thus far, and he has only stayed with her and her children.

Meri admitted that despite following the rules, she is still barred from seeing Robyn and Kody.

After months of planning, Kody gives Meri permission to visit Robyn’s house for a “playdate” with the kids.

“So we’ve been very, very careful throughout this entire pandemic,” Robyn says, adding that her children “haven’t really been around a lot of other people besides us, our family, my part of the family.”

Meri is seen returning to Robyn’s house for the first time in over eight months in a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on January 9th.

“I’m going to visit the kids,” she explains.

“I’m ecstatic,” she says in the video below (which she found on Instagram):

TLC (@tlc) retweeted a post.

“We’re very affectionate, and it’s a really big deal that we can hug and touch someone else,” Robyn tells the cameras.

They’ve had it tough, but they’ve maintained a positive attitude throughout.”

The kids were perplexed when Meri knocked.

They were unsure if they were permitted to open the door.

Dayton inquires, “Can I let her in?” Solomon inquires, “Can I touch her?” And then he freaks out when he discovers that he is permitted to hug her.

Solomon, who is ten years old, bursts through the doors and into Meri’s arms.

“I’m just glad that this is finally happening,” Meri says.

It’s just been a long time.

It’s simply not natural or normal for family members to be separated in this way.

Hugs from these kids were sorely missed.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen them.”

In an especially touching moment, Meri receives a group hug from all five of Robyn’s children.

“I can see Meri starting to…,” Robyn says.

