Mescal Wasilewski, Jodie Sweetin’s boyfriend, has proposed to her!

Mescal Wasilewski, Jodie Sweetin’s boyfriend, proposed!

Jodie Sweetin and her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski have announced their engagement.

The Fuller House actress announced the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, alongside a photo of the happy couple.

“I’ll always love you, Mescal.”

Sweetin wrote, “You’re my person,” alongside a beaming photo in which she flaunted her gleaming new sparkler.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.”

“Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito, and our crazy lives.”

“We’ll do it together,” she added.

“I think turning 40 will be a lot of fun.”

“In all the world, there isNo heart for me like yours,” Sweetin began her post with a poem by Maya Angelou.

There is no love for you like mine anywhere in the world.”

After dating for more than four years, the couple has taken the next step in their relationship.

Sweetin will be married for the fourth time.

Zoie, the actress’s 13-year-old daughter from her previous marriage to Cody Herpin, and Beatrix, the actress’s 11-year-old daughter from her marriage to Marty Coyle, are her two daughters.

Best wishes to the newlyweds!

