Message Calling Sex and the City Reboot “Trashy” Gets Subtle Support From Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall appeared to be slamming And Just Like That… by liking a tweet calling the film “trashy” and instead promoting her new show, How I Met Your Father.

Kim Cattrall’s latest shade-throwing would make Samantha Jones proud.

The 65-year-old actress, who currently stars on the Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father, sparked outrage among Sex and the City fans when she liked a tweet that referred to the show’s reboot, And Just Like That…, as “trashy” and instead complimented her new show.

“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy Sandamp;TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu,” the tweet read.

If you have 48 minutes to spare, watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week.

“I accept the challenge!”

While it’s unclear whether Cattrall is subtly criticizing And Just Like That… or simply appreciating the fan’s praise for her recent series (or both! ), this isn’t the first time she’s done so online.

She liked a number of tweets about the HBO Max series after it premiered last month, including one that read, “And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in.”

“This is a thank-you tweet from Kim.”

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is a great example of putting yourself first,” she tweeted in January.

@KimCattrall, you did a fantastic job.”

Cattrall had expressed her disinterest in reprising her role as Samantha Jones in the new series, which also stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as other fan favorites.

Samantha’s absence was explained in the first episode by the fact that she had moved to London.

Samantha dropped Carrie as a friend after Carrie dropped Samantha as her publicist, evoking Cattrall and Parker’s long-running “feud.”

Cattrall has yet to appear in the series, despite the fact that the fictional characters have texted each other.

Some fans, however, continue to hope that Samantha Jones will return to our television screens…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Kim Cattrall Subtly Supports Message Calling Sex and the City Reboot “Trashy”