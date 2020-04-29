Mhoni Vidente: In May many will lose their lives, there will be many infections | Instagram

Mhoni Vidente has shared very bad news in what are his predictions for the month of May; As he shared on his YouTube account, a lot of death and contagions are coming to Mexico.

The seer shared that many truths will come to light in a matter of the current virus, that harder times will come, but it is also a month of hope and there will be a way out of the current pandemic.

The letter from death, which is telling me that on May 13, on the 13th, there is going to be a very strong revelation for the human being to be better; but also this letter tells me that there are going to be many d3c3sos, many contagions.

It may interest you: Mhoni Vidente boasts a figure in a bikini, you already feel the heat

The Cuban shared that despite all the negative aspects of this health contingency, things will improve and the situation in various countries will be controlled.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

But this pandemic will be completely controlled in Mexico, in Latin America and in the United States.

Read also: Mhoni Seer Kim Jong’s prediction could be fulfilled

The famous had already included the arrival of the coronavirus in the country among her predictions, so many people are listening to her words to find out what’s next in this pandemic.

Mhoni surprised everyone by revealing that he sees that two very loved celebrities in Mexico will lose their lives because of the dreaded Covid-19.