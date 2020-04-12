Michael Avenatti temporarily released from prison for coronavirus concerns

Michael Avenatti was temporarily released from prison for concerns about the corona virus.

A federal judge granted him a 90-day release after his lawyers argued that, according to CNN, he had a higher health risk from pneumonia if he got the virus.

The prominent lawyer was convicted of trying to extort up to $ 25 million from Nike in February. He was held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York until he was convicted.

Before his arrest, Avenatti became widely known for representing Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who said she had an affair with Donald Trump before becoming president, and was then paid out.

Also read: Michael Avenatti found guilty in all three cases of the Nike extortion process

Before he was detained in March last year, Avenatti tweeted"Tmrw, at 11:00 a.m.CET, we're going to have a press conference to uncover a big high school / college basketball scandal that @Nike has committed and that we uncovered. This criminal behavior reaches Nike's highest levels and affects some of the biggest names in college basketball."

“The allegations related to Nike stemmed from the representation of a customer by Mr. Avenatti, who was identified in the complaint as the coach of an amateur basketball program for men in California. The prosecutor said it had entered into a sponsorship deal with Nike,” said the firm it in the complaint at the time.

On March 25th, Daniels said in a statement that she cut ties to Avenatti more than a month ago "after discovering that he was extremely dishonest with me."

