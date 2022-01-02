Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey Share Sexy New Year’s Eve Pics

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan had a romantic New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year,” the founder of SKN by LH captioned a carousel of pictures of her love on Jan.

2. If you’re looking for something to

Harvey is seated on Jordan’s lap in the first photo, and both of them are looking at the camera.

The couple is seen in the following photo sharing a kiss and displaying some PDA.

Harvey flashes her middle finger at the camera while snuggling close to her boyfriend, and things get NSFW.

The photos were taken a few days after the couple spent the holiday with their friends.

The model shared a Boomerang of herself and her beau standing in the mirror on Friday, ahead of the celebration.

In November, Harvey, 24, and Jordan, 34, marked a year together.

With a series of Instagram posts, the couple let the world in on their private relationship.

The star of A Journal For Jordan wished her fans a happy anniversary in a tweet.

“It’s been a crazy year,” he said in response to a photo of him kissing his girlfriend on the cheek.

With a shot of him sitting across from her at the table, Harvey shared a look at their special dinner and celebrated her love.

“My love, happy anniversary.”

Jordan and Harvey made their relationship official on Instagram in January.

After the couple confirmed their relationship, a source told ET that the long-time friends had been dating for months.

The Black Panther actor revealed their relationship to ET in April.

“I never thought I was so lonely before,” he said of their decision to go public with their relationship.

“I’m glad you’re happy to see me happy.”

