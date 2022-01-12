Michael B Jordan throws Lori Harvey a sweet surprise 25th birthday party.

Michael B Jordan throws Lori Harvey a sweet surprise party for her 25th birthday.

Despite not being present for Lori Harvey’s 25th birthday, Michael B Jordan surprised her with an early gift.

Harvey, who turns 25 in January, celebrated his birthday on Monday.

13, shared photos and videos from her beau’s surprise birthday party.

As she celebrated her birthday, the SKN by LH founder was surrounded by close friends, including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, Rabbani Label founder Khat Brim, and hairstylist Ray Dodson.

In her Instagram Stories, the model showed off a room decorated with balloons, including a large silver “25” for her special day.

Beautiful white floral arrangements and custom menus reading “Lori’s 25th” were placed on the tables.

Harvey wrote on the slide, “Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan.”

Dodson shared a video from the party to his Tiktok account, showing the model enjoying a photo booth and sharing a photo with her friends.

He captioned the video, “Surprise dinner for Lori.”

Jordan and Harvey celebrated New Year’s Eve together recently, and the couple shared photos of their intimate celebration on Instagram.

“Happy New Year,” the model wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her love on Jan.

Harvey is seated on Jordan’s lap in the first photo, and both of them are looking into the camera.

The couple is seen in the next photo sharing a kiss and displaying some PDA.

In November, Harvey, 24, and Jordan, 34, celebrated their one-year anniversary after making their love Instagram official in January.

A source told ET after the couple confirmed that the long-time friends had started dating months before.

The Black Panther star revealed their relationship to ET in April.

“I never thought I was so lonely before,” he said of the decision to go public with their relationship.

“I’m glad you can see how happy I am.”

See more of Harvey and Jordan’s romance in the video below.

Surprise dinner for Lori

