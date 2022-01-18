Michael B Jordan’s Photo With His Daughter Lori Makes Steve Harvey “Very Uncomfortable”

Lori Harvey’s romance with Michael B Jordan remains a source of concern for Steve Harvey.

Steve is shown a recent Instagram photo of the hot couple in a funny sneak peek clip for his appearance on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lori is seated on her boyfriend’s lap, her arm around his shoulder in the photograph.

Steve stares at the image and says, “I’ve never seen that picture before.”

“Right now, I’m very uncomfortable with that picture.

“I’m not a big fan of that photo.”

Michael spent his second Christmas with the Harvey family, and he lavished gifts on his potential future in-laws, according to him.

“Hell yeah,” Steve says when asked if the Black Panther actor is a good gift giver.

“That’s one of the reasons I like him.

The host of Family Feud quips, “That boy comes through.”

“He’s attempting to win over the family…

He bought me a big, 100-cigar box filled with the most difficult-to-find cigars, and he gave it to me.

He presented my wife with a pair of skis.

“You only give your potential mother-in-law skis if you want her to be your mother-in-law,” she says.

“I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy, comes from a really good family, so I’m kind of pulling for him,” Steve says of Michael, when asked if he has his blessing.

But, you know, I’m keeping an eye on him.”

“I can’t whoop him,” he jokes, “but if he ever turns around, I’m going to knock his a** out.”

Despite the fact that Steve has been working on his own fitness routine, he still praises Michael’s efforts.

“That boy be in the gym,” Steve jokes, “and he comes in my gym to work out and I go, ‘Woo! I’m impressed.”

Lori and Michael have been together for over a year.

Last week, the star of A Journal for Jordan surprised his girlfriend with a 25th birthday party.

Steve told ET in September 2021 that he liked Michael.

“This isn’t a representative,” says the narrator.

He is genuinely who he appears to be,” he says.

