Michael Biehn, who played Kyle Reese in The Terminator, is unrecognisable 37 years after the blockbuster that launched his career.

Michael Biehn, who played Kyle Reese in the blockbuster film The Terminator, is unrecognizable 37 years later.

THE TERMINATOR first aired on television nearly four decades ago, and many fans have wondered what its stars have been up to since then.

Despite its 1984 release, the film and its iconic “I’ll be back” catchphrase will forever be remembered.

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a cyborg assassin from 2029 who is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor, the future mother of John, the human resistance’s leader.

Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), who must protect Sarah from the murderous T-800 Model 101 Terminator, was tasked with stopping him.

Michael went from relative unknown to one of the hottest actors in 1980s Hollywood as a result of the blockbuster film, but he no longer resembles his former self.

Michael, now 65, was cast as Corporal Hicks in the 1986 sci-fi thriller Aliens after forming a close friendship with director James Cameron of The Terminator.

Rampage, The Seventh Sign, and The Abyss, his third collaboration with James, followed.

When Biehn thinks back on his career, it’s easy to see how he got to where he is now.

“When people ask me what the biggest break I’ve ever had, I tell them it wasn’t getting The Terminator, but meeting James Cameron,” Biehn says.

Michael’s film career flourished in the 1990s, with roles in films like Navy Seals, Tombstone, The Rock, and Mojave Moon.

Biehn made his directorial debut with The Blood Bond in 2011, and he also helped shape The Victim in the same year.