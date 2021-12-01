Michael Buble Says if He and Wife Luisana Lopilato Want More Children

Is another child in Michael Bublé’s future? The singer revealed his future family plans with wife Luisana Lopilato to Us Weekly.

The actress, 34, was recently in bed with her three children when she noticed how big her 3-year-old daughter Vida had grown.

“She said, ‘Mike, maybe we have one more,'” Bublé, 46, told Us exclusively on Wednesday, November 3, while promoting his bubly sparkling water partnership. Bublé is the father of Noah, 8, and Elias, 5.

“And I said, ‘Lu, I’m not sure how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife laughed, and I asked, ‘What’s funny?’ She replied, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.’

Lopilato joked that whenever he makes up his mind, he is “happy to put in the work” for a fourth child, which he believes will “probably” happen.

Because music is such a “massive” part of Bublé’s family life — Lopilato “takes saxophone lessons every day” — he sees his children following in their footsteps in the future.

The Grammy winner told Us, “Music is huge.”

“In fact, one of the new album’s singles was written in collaboration with my son.”

‘Papi, I have an idea,’ he said, singing it to me, and I said, ‘Wow, that’s a great idea, dude,’ and then I began writing.”

When Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, the “Feeling Good” singer considered quitting despite his success in the music industry.

“I had no doubt,” Bublé said.

“It wasn’t even a thought,” says the narrator.

“A lot of parents feel like they did something wrong,” he clarified, adding that he doesn’t believe his family was “punished” by his eldest child’s health scare.

It just happens sometimes.

You’ll be fine, and things will get better, no matter what happens.

Whatever happens, you’ll live a fuller life because you’ll understand what it’s like to suffer and be hurt, as well as what it’s like to appreciate the good times.

… Today’s calamity will be tomorrow’s blessing.”

Bublé and Lopilato confirmed that their son had been diagnosed with cancer and was now in remission.

