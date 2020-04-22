Michael Bublé’s One-Year-Old Daughter Adorably Sings With Him While Making Rare Appearance

While Michael Bublé‘s only daughter isn’t even 2 years old yet, she’s already showing her singing chops.

The Grammy-winning crooner was in the middle of a daily Instagram Live with his longtime wife, Luisana Lopilato, on Tuesday when the youngest member of their family made an impromptu appearance. While it’s not often fans see the couple’s daughter, Vida, who turns 2 in July, she popped up in their livestream and simultaneously proved to be just like her famous dad when she joined in with some of the words as he sang Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes‘ “Señorita.

Then, as he got warmed up for their workout, Vida filled in a few words as her dad belted out Reel to Real‘s “I Like to Move It.” Just like that, a pint-sized star was born!

The couple, who are also parents to 6-year-old son, Noah, and 4-year-old son, Elias, welcomed little Vida in July 2018, nearly two years after announcing Noah’s cancer battle.

More recently, the couple was in the headlines after people took issue with how the performer had treated Lopilato in some footage. However, the actress defended her husband against the accusations.

“It’s incredible how some people are!! While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds! [I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [social media] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family,” she said in a statement on Instagram, translated to English by Hola!