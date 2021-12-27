Michael C Hall on ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2: Will He Return?

Michael C Hall on ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2: Would He Return?

Years after Dexter ended, Dexter: New Blood brought back America’s favorite serial killer.

Fans are ecstatic about the revival and are clamoring for more seasons.

However, Dexter: New Blood is a limited series, and there has been no confirmation of a second season as of yet.

When asked if he would return for a second season, star Michael C Hall remained as tight-lipped as ever.

His response, however, may provide some hope to fans.

Dexter Morgan and Hall have been linked for a long time.

During his nearly ten-year run as Dexter, the actor delved into the mind of a serial killer.

Now it’s time for Hall to return to the revival.

Dexter had been off the air for a while, but Hall has stated in interviews that returning for Dexter: New Blood wasn’t as difficult as one might think.

“Returning to a character after nearly a decade is a crazy proposition,” Hall told Showtime.

“It’s like finding out that this person you thought you’d put away has always been there, off somewhere living his dream, and you just turn the cameras back on.”

The Dexter: New Blood cast and crew have been incredibly tight-lipped about how the revival will end.

Everyone has been very careful not to confirm or deny the existence of season 2, including executive producer Scott Reynold.

Hall’s response in an interview with Jonatan Blomberg was no different.

“I’m going to take it one step at a time and see how this turns out before I think about that question again, but um… maybe,” the actor replied cryptically.

Even when the interviewer asked if Hall would be willing to return in any form (whether as a ghost-like character like Deb or as a living person), Hall remained tight-lipped.

It appears that fans will have to wait until the first season of Dexter: New Blood is finished before getting a straight answer about the possibility of a second season.

There’s most likely a reason for this.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips teased how the revival will end in an interview with TVLine.

“It’ll be unexpected, unavoidable, and it’ll blow up the Internet.”

He told the outlet, “I personally believe it is the best thing I’ve written.”

Dexter: New Blood’s conclusion will undoubtedly shock viewers.

Some fans think…

