Michael C Hall, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ discusses Dexter’s ‘contradictory’ hopes for Harrison.

Michael C Hall, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ discusses Dexter’s ‘contradictory’ Harrison hopes.

Harrison Morgan, the son of Dexter Morgan, was reintroduced to the world in Dexter: New Blood.

Harrison has grown up and now lives in Iron Lake with his father.

Dexter is keeping an eye on his son to see if he shares his dark instincts.

So far, the revival has suggested that Harrison shares Dexter’s gloom, though things may not be as straightforward as they appear.

Dexter is now torn between his desire to find someone who understands him and his fear of creating a monster.

One of the central questions in Dexter: New Blood is whether Harrison has a “Dark Passenger.” Does he feel compelled to violence and murder in the same way that Dexter does? All signs point to yes.

Harrison allegedly stopped his friend Ethan from shooting up the school in the episode “H is for Hero.”

In the process, he slashed his friend’s leg in self-defense.

Dexter, on the other hand, believes the blood spatter tells a different story, and that Harrison was the one who first attacked Ethan.

Harrison’s dark passenger appears even more disturbingly in “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches.”

During a wrestling match, he intentionally breaks the arm of a student he has pinned down.

In the revival Dexter: New Blood, actor Michael C Hall reprises his role as Dexter.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor discussed his character’s conflicted feelings about the possibility of Harrison having a dark passenger.

“What interests me the most about that relationship is that Dexter has simultaneous contradictory impulses with his son, characterized by this, this wish that [Harrison] isn’t like him and doesn’t have the dark passenger,” Hall said.

“At the same time, he desperately wishes for his son to be like him.”

“Because I think Dexter is a lonely person,” the actor explained to Screen Rant.

“To discover that this flesh-and-blood product has some sort of fundamental connection to his otherwise isolating secret, something he can’t help.”

On the other hand, [Dexter] hopes Harrison is free of it.”

It’s been difficult to figure out how Dexter feels when he learns that his son has committed a violent act.

Maybe that’s it…

