Michael Caine Said His On-Screen Kiss With Christopher Reeve Was a “Disaster” Michael Caine Said His On-Screen Kiss With Christopher Reeve Was a “Disaster”

Michael Caine Said His Onscreen Kiss With Christopher Reeve Was a "Disaster"

Michael Caine has played a wide range of characters over the course of his decades-long film career.

The Oscar winner shows his versatility in all of his roles, though he admits that one scene in particular was a nightmare to film.

He described how a kiss with actor Christopher Reeve went horribly wrong.

In his illustrious acting career, Caine has received numerous accolades.

Despite his success and celebrity, he says he regrets playing a few roles.

He claims that he has never regretted skipping a part.

He told Rolling Stone, “I’ve never made a mistake like that.”

“I only made the ones that went the other way — the ones I didn’t say no to.”

He can recall one film in particular: The Swarm from 1978.

“I said, ‘I’ll do it.’ One day, we were all talking with live bees above us when we noticed all these little black dots on our shirts,” he explained.

“The bees were swarming us.

The first review had arrived, but we were unaware of it at the time.”

Caine acted in the films California Suite and Deathtrap, both of which featured gay characters, in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Despite the stigma at the time, he explained that he had no qualms about playing a gay character.

“Do you really want to do it, Michael? People will think you’re gay.’ I said, ‘No, they won’t.’

“They know I’m a performer,” he explained.

“I had a lot of fun doing it.”

I’d studied many of my gay friends’ movements and speech, so I knew what I was doing.

And the performances were fantastic.”

Despite his familiarity with the roles, he revealed that he had never kissed another man.

“In Deathtrap, Chris Reeve and I had to do a romantic scene,” he explained.

“Because neither of us had ever kissed another man, we drank a few brandies.”

The alcohol, rather than empowering them, served to erase the script from their minds.

“Then, when it was time for the…,” she continued.

