Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh married when?

MICHAEL Clifford and Crystal Leigh had a private wedding ceremony that shocked the public.

Clifford and Leigh finally revealed their wedding date and location.

The majority of people were unaware that Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh were married.

According to PEOPLE exclusively, the couple married in a secret ceremony last year.

They are now one year old.

The couple had planned to marry on January 11, 2021 in Bali, but postponed due to Covid, according to the outlet.

Instead, the couple held a “secret save the date gathering” where they signed official documents in front of only their closest friends and family members.

The centerpiece of the event was a long dinner table with beautiful lights strung around it, as well as lavish flower bouquets.

The couple told PEOPLE, “We were most excited to be near our friends all together for the first time in a while due to COVID.”

“For us, too, being officially married, even if it was in secret, was very special — officially Mr. and Mrs.”

“Our honeymoon was incredible.

We stated that we did not want any construction workers at our home for the next three days.

Clifford joked, “We got about a day of silence.”

“All we want to do after the real wedding is go on a honeymoon in Bali with all of our friends and family,” Leigh said.

The Australian singer appears to be ecstatic about his new status as a married man.

He posted his thoughts on the internet on January 11, 2022.

He shared a series of photos of himself and Leigh on their wedding day on Instagram and Twitter.

“Couldn’t wait any longer to make her Mrs Clifford,” he wrote.

His comment section is brimming with encouragement and love.

The following are some of the comments:

“True Love, it’s too much for my heart!!!!”

“My Lord, you lovely people, I’m overjoyed for you two!!!”

“The Official Cliffords are ecstatic for you”

Crystal Leigh also expressed her joy and excitement about her upcoming marriage on social media.

“Am I dreaming,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a series of photos from the couple’s private ceremony.

“He made me the happiest girl in the entire wide world,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I love you, Mrs.

“Clifford,” I said.

“My small down Georgia mom is going to freak out about this,” she wrote in another Instagram post.

Following are some of the reactions to her news:

“Congratulations, Crystal; you’re always stunning, but you were especially so that night; I wish you nothing but the best”

“How does it feel to be Mrs. Clifford?? You both looked so beautiful and happy”

“I can’t believe you kept it hidden for a year!”

