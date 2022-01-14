Michael Fishman, who played little DJ on Roseanne, is no longer recognisable.

Michael Fishman, who played little DJ on Roseanne, is no longer recognizably Michael Fishman.

MICHAEL Fishman currently stars in The Conners as DJ Conner, but some viewers may be unaware that the ABC show is a spin-off of the classic sitcom Roseanne.

Roseanne ran from 1988 to 1997, with a brief revival in 2018, and starred Michael with a stellar cast that included Roseanne Barr, Tom Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Johnny Galecki.

The hilarious series followed the Conners family, a working-class family struggling to make ends meet on a fixed income.

Michael’s character, DJ, was the youngest of the Conners siblings, a naive and boisterous youngster who was constantly quarrelling with his older sisters.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Conners family is still dealing with the effects of their matriarch’s death.

The 40-year-old has grown up and no longer resembles the adorable, freckle-faced child who captivated audiences of a certain generation.

If you look closely enough and past the grey streaks in his hair, you can see the resemblance – it’s all in the eyes and cheeks!

Michael has two children with ex-wife Jennifer Briner, Aaron and Isabelle.

However, in June 2020, he tragically lost his teenage son Larry, whom he had been in the process of adopting from the foster care system.

“I feel like I came to Larry maybe later than I wish I could,” the grieving star said on the Tamron Hall Show shortly after the loss.

“To be honest with you, a couple years ago, I probably would have never shared this,” he continued.

“The most important thing is that you’re brave enough to admit when you’re struggling and need help or aren’t strong.”

Unless you look closely, Michael doesn’t resemble the freckled kid Roseanne fans remember. Credit: Getty

Michael spoke out last year about his son Larry’s overdose deathCredit: Instagram