Michael Gelman Reveals Major Life Update About His Daughter on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Michael Gelman, the producer of Live With Kelly and Ryan, is rejoicing over a significant milestone in the life of his daughter.

On August 15, the beloved talk show’s long-time producer took to Instagram to share the exciting news that his youngest daughter, Misha Gelman, has decided where she will attend college, announcing that the teen will attend Tulane University in the fall.

Misha, whom Gelman shares with wife Laurie Hibberd, was decked out in Tulane gear, and another image showed Misha on the grounds of Tulane University’s campus.

The gallery concluded with a video of the teen receiving her acceptance letter, with Glman and his daughter celebrating the good news with an embrace.

“Can’t believe my baby girl is going to college!” he wrote alongside the photo. “We are proud to announce that Misha will be attending Tulane University in the fall – Class of 2026! Roll Wave!” he added.

Michael Gelman (@gelmanlive) shared this.

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos recently became empty nesters after their youngest child, Joaquin Consuelos, committed to the University of Michigan and joined the wrestling team.

The news was confirmed by the University of Michigan wrestling team, who wrote in a post, “SIGNED: Welcome to the family, [Joaquin Consuelos].” Ripa and Consuelos shared the news with an image of their son wearing a Michigan sweatshirt.

The beginnings of an empty house for Ripa and her husband coincided with Joaquin’s new college adventure, which was marked by a family trip abroad to celebrate.

Michael, their oldest son, received a virtual diploma from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts last spring.

Lola, their daughter, is a junior at New York University.

Fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan were quick to congratulate Misha on her decision to attend Tulane University, just as they were with Joaquin’s commitment to the University of Michigan.

“So GREAT!!! Congratulations to Misha!!!” said one commenter in Gelman’s post’s comments section, while another said, “Welcome to New Orleans.

Congratulations.” Gelman and Hibberd have a daughter, Jamie Alexandra Gelman, in addition to Misha.

