Michael Giacchino Joins Thor: Love and Thunder’s Soundtrack

Michael Giacchino, a veteran of Marvel films, will compose the score for director Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, he announced today on Twitter.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home composer announced the news with a Thor-themed gif, and tagged the official Thor: Love and Thunder Twitter account as well as Waititi himself in case anyone was confused.

After recent credits on Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman, Giacchino is stepping into the role, ensuring that his music will serve as the definitive backdrop to a number of big-budget action franchises.

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo (who you millennials might recognize as the composer from Rugrats) composed the last Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok.

Prior to him, Patrick Doyle and Brian Tyler had scored for the franchise.

Below is a screenshot of his tweet.

(hashtag)[email protected]@TaikaWaititipic.twitter.comKuvyv8rMrc Me grabbing my next assignment…(hashtag)[email protected]

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder is unknown, except that it will reintroduce Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and see her given the power of Thor, wielding Mjolnir in a loose adaptation of a comic book storyline in which she took on the thunder god’s powers to keep her human body alive while it battled cancer.

Giacchino recently said of his work on The Batman with Matt Reeves, “I do love it.”

“I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s unique and exciting.

In the same way that I get excited when a new graphic novel or comic book with a fresh perspective is released.

That’s how it feels….Matt has always said, “This is our Batman, this is our vision.”

What I’ve always liked about Batman comics and graphic novels, and what I still like about them, is that each of these artists and authors takes their own shot at what they want this to be.

“It’s their Batman,” says the narrator.

Our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked for the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, and he can no longer distinguish between his everyday life and the high-stakes of being a Super Hero.

When he seeks Doctor Strange’s assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jacob Batalon, Jacob Batalon, Jacob Batalon, Jacob Batalon, Jacob Bat

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Thor: Love & Thunder Enlists Michael Giacchino for Score