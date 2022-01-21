Michael J Fox Came Close to Taking Jim Carrey’s First Film Role

Michael J Fox Came Close to Taking Jim Carrey’s First Movie Role

Jim Carrey, like many other comedians, began his career doing stand-up comedy.

While the actor eventually made it to the big screen as a leading man, he took some time to make the transition from television to film.

Carrey missed a slew of opportunities in the 1980s.

Even when he did get his first lead role in a Hollywood film, he was almost overshadowed by Michael J Fox.

No, Fox and Carrey did not compete for the role of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

In the early 1980s, Carrey’s earliest roles aired on Canadian television.

Even back then, however, the actor’s charisma was undeniable, and he made his Hollywood debut in the television series The Duck Factory.

Carrey’s name began to circulate in the industry shortly after.

During this time, the actor was considered for a number of roles, including a pair of classic comedies directed by John Hughes.

With 1994’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Carrey was finally able to break into the film industry.

He became a hot commodity in the industry after that.

Ironically, it was for his first major box office underperformer The Cable Guy that the actor became the first star to earn (dollar)20 million.

Carrey, on the other hand, beat out Fox to his first major film role nearly a decade before his breakthrough.

Once Bitten, directed by Howard Storm and starring Carrey as Mark Kendall, a high-school student who becomes the target of a vampire known as the Countess (Lauren Hutton), was released in 1985.

The original plan, according to screenwriter Jeffrey Hause (via Mental Floss), was to have Fox star in the horror comedy.

The actor was the breakout star of Family Ties on television at the time.

After filming began, however, Hause changed his mind about casting Carrey.

“We had a dozen sleazy LA bar sight gags written into this scene — all of which were cut — but Carrey only needed to walk across the bar and look scared.”

He made that funny in some way! Every line delivery was fresh and original, and he knew how things looked on camera without looking through a lens.”

Carrey’s fans may believe Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was his first film, but Once Bitten is largely forgotten today.

However, he guided the film to a modest box office success, and Once Bitten has since gained a cult following.

It will always be remembered as a watershed moment in history…

