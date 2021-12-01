Michael J Fox claims that John Mayer’s guitar playing is inspired by a scene from “Back to the Future.”

Michael J Fox, the star of the 1985 film, talks about his hopes for his legacy in an interview with AARP The Magazine, as well as the unexpected role played by 44-year-old Mayer.

He says of his legacy, “I hope my children are a positive influence in the world,” referring to his four children with wife Tracy Pollen, Sam, 32, Aquinnah, 26, Schuyler, 26, and Esmé, 20.

“I hope that people enjoy and learn from my work as an actor.”

“On a deeper level, I hope people recognize sincerity in what I’ve said and done.”

“If I’ve helped anyone with Parkinson’s in a positive way, that’s great, too,” says Fox, who founded The Michael J Fox Foundation after being diagnosed with the disease.

“I appreciate the mission and the opportunity to assist the foundation, to be a part of something that has the potential to change lives and the world — that’s huge.”

Aside from those important aspects of his legacy, Fox tells the magazine that he also wishes for a “kind of vanity thing.”

“Over the years, a lot of really great guitarists have come up to me and said they picked up the guitar because of the Back to the Future’s ‘Johnny B Goode’ scene,” Fox says.

“If there’s one thing I’m proud of in this life, it’s getting John Mayer to pick up the guitar!”

Marty McFly, played by Fox, performs an epic rendition of Chuck Berry’s 1958 song, complete with impressive guitar riffs and tricks, in the scene in question.

Back to the Future holds a special place in Fox’s heart for more reasons than just inspiring now-famous guitarists to pick up the instrument.

In fact, he credits the film with helping him reclaim his “groove” after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s incredible — I’ve never had so many people of all ages approach me about that film.”

“I’m not sure I grasped why,” he admits.

“Last Christmas, I happened to see it on TV.”

And I thought I was really good in it, even better than I’d expected.”

“More importantly, I was able to capture the spirit of the.

