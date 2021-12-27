Michael Jackson’s No. 1 Single Featured Elvis Presley’s Daughter in an Intimate Video

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child, was born in 1956.

Lisa Marie Jackson married Michael Jackson and appeared in one of Michael’s music videos, “You Are Not Alone.”

Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother, stated that the music video was a reflection of Michael and Lisa Marie’s relationship.

He also shared Michael’s siblings’ opinions on Lisa Marie.

In 1994, Michael and Lisa Marie tied the knot.

The wedding drew a lot of attention and speculation in the media.

Michael and Lisa Marie’s relationship was rumored to be fake, and Michael’s family members disliked Lisa Marie.

Jermaine spoke about the video for “You Are Not Alone” in his book You Are Not Alone: Michael Through a Brother’s Eyes. “I laughed at media suggestions that they were ‘faking it,’ because we all knew in the family the intensity of their relationship and how they always wanted to be together,” Jermaine recalled.

“Michael’s happiness couldn’t be faked.”

The intimacy in the video for ‘You Are Not Alone’ was art imitating life, a sweet glimpse into how easy they were with one another and how much they enjoyed laughing.”

Michael’s brothers’ reactions to Lisa Marie were also revealed by Jermaine.

“Reports that we ‘despised’ our brother’s new wife couldn’t be further from the truth: she was only ever embraced, and there was never an iota of doubt that she had Michael’s best interests at heart,” Jermaine continued.

Lisa Marie appeared to be popular among Michael’s sisters.

Jermaine recalled, “[Lisa Marie] grew especially close to Janet and Rebbie.”

“Every time my sisters spent time with Lisa Marie and heard her talk about Michael, they all said the same thing: ‘That girl is nuts about him!'”

“You Are Not Alone” went on to become a huge hit.

The song spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, with a one-week stay at the top.

It was Jackson’s final No. 1 hit.

The song “You Are Not Alone” was featured on the album HIStory: Past, Present, and Future, Book I, which spent 36 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, including two weeks at the top.

“You Are Not Alone” was also a hit in the UK….

